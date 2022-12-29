The Titular 'Glass Onion' Mansion Is Listed on Zillow for a Hefty Sum
For movie buffs, the chance to own a piece of cinematic history can be a dream. Wearing the MCU Iron Man suit, riding around in the Back to the Future Delorean, or even stepping foot in the Millennium Falcon are all incredibly enticing concepts for the geek in all of us. Theme park recreations of popular movie sets can only take you so far, and it's not often that folks get a chance to truly live out their favorite scenes from a movie. But this latest stunt from Glass Onion gets pretty close.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the critically acclaimed sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out and continues the adventures of master detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). The film — which is streaming on Netflix — takes place almost entirely in one mansion, referred to as the "Glass Onion."
Believe it or not, the house actually has a listing on Zillow.
The 'Glass Onion' house has a Zillow listing for a ludicrous sum.
If you're a frequent window shopper on Zillow, the popular real estate app, then this listing might just send your high-living fantasies into overdrive. In late December 2022, the Glass Onion mansion was posted for sale on Zillow. It's listed as having 17 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms, and the house stretches over 29,000 square feet. It features all sorts of modern amenities like central air conditioning and heating, six pools, smart home compatibility, and a "state of the art gym."
Even the spherical glass room from the film is featured prominently as part of the estate, which the listing calls "an architectural triumph and one-of-a-kind piece-de-resistance adorning the main residence [that soars] over 20 meters high."
The mansion even comes fully furnished with appliances, seating, and priceless art.
While this may sound like a dream come true for both movie buffs and wealthy life dreamers alike, you may want to hold off on scheduling a tour.
The house is currently listed as "off market," and even if it were on the market, it goes for a staggering $450 million. That's quite a hefty sum for a mansion, especially considering the film itself reportedly cost only $40 million to produce.
Other than that, there are plenty of clues to suggest that the listing, as authentic as it looks, isn't exactly legitimate.
The mansion was posted by Derol Zablinski, a fictional character from the film. What's more, clicking the "Learn more" button simply brings you to the Netflix page for Glass Onion.
For all intents and purposes, the Zillow listing seems to be nothing more than an amusing viral marketing publicity stunt for the movie, which currently stands as the No, 1 film on Netflix in the U.S.
But let's face it. If we happened to have $450 million lying around, we may just inquire about the house ourselves.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.