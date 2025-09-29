Is Romantic Drama ‘Ruth & Boaz’ a True Story? Inside Netflix’s Latest Film The romantic drama, rooted in Christian faith, stars Serayah and Tyler Lepley. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 29 2025, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Some of the greatest film and television adaptations have been based on true stories and events. Now, audiences wonder if Netflix’s latest original film, Ruth & Boaz, follows that same route.

Starring Serayah and Tyler Lepley, the Tennessee-set romantic drama is rooted in the Christian faith, but is it actually based on a true story? Let’s take a look at the source material.

Is ‘Ruth & Boaz’ based on a true story?

The film, produced by Devon Franklin and Tyler Perry, is a modern-day retelling of the timeless biblical love story of Ruth and Boaz, according to Netflix. The film is the first under Devon and Tyler’s new partnership with the streaming service to produce faith-based films in a first-look deal.

Serayah stars as Ruth, an Atlanta singer who escapes her dark and complex past for a slower-paced atmosphere where she finds love and an unexpected connection with Boaz, played by Tyler Lepley, the owner of a local winery. “Ruth & Boaz has been a true labor of love,” Devon said via Netflix. “This classic story has held such deep meaning for me and so many others for generations. I’m beyond excited for audiences to experience this film!”

The film’s ending is sure to make fans of feel-good romances very happy.

For every happily ever after in movies, there are just as many bittersweet ones, but luckily for those tuning into Ruth & Boaz, they will be all smiles by the time the credits begin to roll.

Despite a rocky journey to hold on and cement their love and devotion to each other, by the end of the film, the couple find their forever and are happily married. Additionally, a fire at his winery also inspires Boaz to create a new line of wine, named “R&B,” after his and his wife’s names.

Serayah and Tyler Lepley shared their experiences working on the film in a recent interview.

Speaking exclusively with Variety, explained what it was like taking on the roles of such cherished characters from the Bible, working with music legends and more.

​“Falling in love is also a parallel in my real life,” Serayah said, noting her relationship with boyfriend and father of her child, Joey BadAss. “You never know where things are going to lead you. When you’re open enough to receive and let your guard down, you realize you have to stop fighting yourself. I have to stop fighting divinity. I have to give in. There’s something beautiful on the other side of that.”

On working with the legendary Babyface to create the original song for the film, “Faithful,” Serayah admitted she was starstruck. “I didn’t want to fan girl too much and make him uncomfortable, but I’m like, ‘You wrote this?’ It’s a beautiful record,” the former Empire star told the outlet. “It was amazing. His voice is angelic. It sounds just like the records. He’s just so poised, grounded, easy to talk to and create with.”