Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Is Netflix's 'Don't Move' Based on a True Story? The Real Inspiration Behind the Film Kelsey Asbille worked with an anesthesiologist to better understand how to play the role of a woman who was slowly losing control of her body. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 28 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's Don't Move has captivated audiences with its intense storyline. Whether you’ve already watched the movie or you’ve only enjoyed the trailer, everyone is asking the same question. Is Don’t Move based on a true story? The movie centers around a ruthless serial killer named Richard (Finn Wittrock) and a woman named Iris (Kelsey Asbille). Naturally, viewers can’t help but wonder if Richard’s chilling character is based on a real serial killer. Does the story have any real-life roots? If so, where are the real versions of these characters now?

Article continues below advertisement

The hauntingly realistic plot in combination with the character portrayals has only fueled speculation this film must’ve been based on some sort of true story or real-life serial killer. So, what was the true inspiration behind this terrifying Netflix film? Keep reading as we dive into the background and uncover the truth about this film.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Is ‘Don’t Move’ based on a true story or is it purely fiction?

Despite the chilling realistic feel of Netflix’s Don’t Movie, the movie is not based on a true story. Per The Cinemaholic, the film is merely the brainchild of directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto. Furthermore, it is entirely fictional. Despite the incredible attention to detail with Richard and Iris, these characters are not real. They are not modeled after any real-world people. So, there is no following up on where these characters are in the real world.

Adam and Brian, however, didn't want the story behind the film or the characters to feel like they were the work of fiction. In fact, they put a lot of time and thought into making this film feel as though it were something that could really happen.

Article continues below advertisement

Directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto tapped into universal fears and brought them to life.

The directors crafted a narrative that taps into a universal fear: being physically vulnerable while facing a relentless threat. They set things up so Iris was slowly becoming paralyzed and losing control of her body to create a sense of hopelessness. The idea was for it to feel as though the main character was backed into a corner by a calculated predator (Richard) with nowhere to go.

Article continues below advertisement

The authenticity of the character dynamics, particularly the psychological torment Richard inflicts, was key to the film’s tension. The aim was to explore the extreme vulnerability of Iris while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats without relying on the foundation of a true crime story. Turns out, it was also important for the storyline of the film to happen during the day. They wanted to highlight that terrifying moments don't just happen in the dark.

The directors did give credit to films such as Don’t Breathe, Waiting Until Dark, Blink and A Quiet Place for offering inspiration that helped them create Don’t Move. They also let other talents in the industry such as Alfred Hitchcock, Brian De Palma, and M. Night Shyamalan inspire them as well.

Article continues below advertisement

The directors created a fictional thriller that feels anything but fictional.

While Don’t Move is not based on true events, the film presents a gripping narrative with attention to detail that certainly feels authentic. The focus on realistic emotions and situational fear made it easy for viewers to relate to Iris and question what they would do if they were her. For those seeking a terrifying serial killer thriller that makes you feel as though you might be watching the reenactment of a true crime story, this is definitely one to add to the watch list.