Fans Are Worried About Sonya's Fate on 'CSI: Vegas' After She Becomes a Target By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 9 2023, Published 10:59 p.m. ET

The Silver Ink Killer is really doing some damage in Season 2 of CSI: Vegas and while we love a messy drama queen, we don't love a murderer. In Season 2, Episode 15, the first suspect the team narrowed down became the Silver Ink Killer's latest victim so it was back to the drawing board.

In the meantime, the real killer chose to shift their focus to Max (Paula Newsome) until Folsom (Matt Lauria) makes a gruesome discovery. No one was safe from the Silver Ink Killer as everyone's names were found on postcards. Who would be the first to fall? Signs point to Sonya and fans are worried this means actress Sara Amini is leaving the show. Here's what we know about a potential exit.

Sara Amini and Matt Lauria in 'CSI: Vegas'

Is Sara Amini already leaving 'CSI: Vegas'?

In Episode 16, Sonya is performing an autopsy where she determines the victim's cause of death was poison. Naturally everyone believes this is the work of the Silver Ink Killer, a theory that's solidified by what happens next. While going through a list of common poisons Sonya says aren't responsible for the victim's death, she suddenly collapses.

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors perform a barrage of tests in an effort to narrow down what was used to poison Sonya. As her life hangs in the balance, the medical community remains in the dark regarding what she was given. Could this be the end for Sonya and consequently, Sara's exit from the show?

It has been less than a year since Deadline announced Sara would be dropping by Season 2 of the rebooted police procedural for a recurring role as Sonya the "regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner." It seems a bit too early to already bounce but perhaps a new job is on the horizon.

Something is not right with Sonya. Oh no! #CSIVegas — Caitlin Schaffter |spnchi (@Caitlin_schafft) March 10, 2023

Sara Amini is starring in AMC's 'Lucky Hank' alongside Bob Odenkirk.

In February 2023, The Hollywood Reporter dropped the deets on AMC's latest show, which is helmed by Better Call Saul alum Bob Odenkirk. Lucky Hank is a "midlife crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry ‘Hank’ Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town."