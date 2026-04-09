Wait, Did Dan Levy Hint at a 'Schitt’s Creek' Reboot? What He Said Soft launch? By Jennifer Farrington Published April 9 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Not a Real Company Productions; Instagram/@instadanjlevy

It’s no secret that Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy has toyed with the idea of giving the beloved show a reboot. While the series wrapped with Season 6 and everyone got their happy ending (Season 6, Episode 14, that’s a nod to you), the feel-good vibe and fun storyline left fans craving more. While nothing ever seemed to come to fruition regarding a reboot, Dan took to Instagram on April 8, 2026, stopping by the location where the actual Rosebud Motel sign from Schitt’s Creek sits.

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He even joked that it was collecting dust, literally walking by and wiping it down with some cleaning spray. The post wasn’t only nostalgic, it almost felt like he was hinting at something, with one fan commenting, “I feel like this is a soft launch.” Because it really did look like he was dusting off the prop, possibly getting it ready for use again. But could it really be happening? Could a Schitt’s Creek reboot actually be in the works? Here’s what Dan recently said.

Is 'Schitts Creek' getting a reboot?

Source: Not a Real Company Productions

No matter how tightly you cross your fingers hoping for a Schitt’s Creek reboot, it’s not happening. Dan Levy confirmed in an April 2026 interview on CBS Sunday Mornings that there’s no way a reboot is happening, and it’s pretty clear why — there’s no Catherine O'Hara (she died on Jan. 30, 2026).

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Catherine was such a huge part of the show that it just wouldn’t feel right without her. Her “hoity-toity” character, Moira, delivered some of the most memeable moments and lines, and she essentially made the show what it was. Because of that, a Schitt’s Creek reboot just isn’t possible, as Dan suggested in the interview.

Source: Instagram/@instadanjlevy Dan Levy is dusting off the Rosebud Motel sign.

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While he and his father, Eugene Levy, could always go with a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever-style tribute, without Catherine there to actively play the role, it just wouldn’t be what fans want. So, a reboot is off the table, and Dan made that very clear, telling the interviewer, “No, not now.”

@cbssundaymorning “I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction”: “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy returns to Goodwood, Ontario, the town where the hit show was filmed — and dismisses the idea of a sequel without his late co-star, Catherine O’Hara, who died in January. #danlevy #schittscreek ♬ original sound - CBS Sunday Morning

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You can still visit the town where ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was filmed.

When Dan Levy confirmed in April 2026 that a Schitt’s Creek sequel wouldn’t be happening, he was actually visiting one of the towns where much of the show was filmed — Goodwood, Ontario, Canada. It marked the first time he had returned to the iconic location since filming wrapped. During the interview, he passed by the spots that served as Café Tropical and Rose Apothecary, which are real businesses in town.

While the moment turned emotional quickly, with Dan getting teary-eyed and crediting it to “a lot of memories with Catherine,” it was still nice to see him back there. And the good news is, you can visit it too.

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Goodwood still gets plenty of visitors looking to sightsee where the Café Tropical and Rose Apothecary buildings stand. And believe it or not, the Rose Apothecary storefront is actually Goodwood Mercantile, and it even has a sign outside that states, “Don’t worry, we’re Schitt’s Creek fans.” You can also check out the actual motel where the series was filmed, Mono Motel, and it’s located in Orangeville, Ontario.