Catherine O'Hara and Her Husband of Nearly 35 Years Shared Two Kids Of course Catherine O'Hara's kids are funny. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 30 2026, 2:37 p.m. ET

It's strange to say, but director Tim Burton was an architect of Catherine O'Hara's marriage to her husband, Bo Welch. The two met on the set of Beetlejuice in 1988. Bo was a production designer, and Catherine was bringing the delightfully chaotic Delia Deetz to life. "It just never occurred to me that you were even supposed to talk to the talent, much less [date them] ... You know, I thought, 'I'm the guy who makes sets!'" said Bo in an interview he and Catherine did for TIFF At Home.

Bo and Catherine spoke often while on the set, but it wasn't until she confessed her crush to Tim that actions followed their words. After Tim nudged Bo, he asked Catherine out. They were married in 1992 and had two kids within three years of each other. Their sons would go on to work with their mother on Schitt's Creek. Here's what we know.

Catherine O'Hara's kids are funny.

According to People, Matthew Welch was born in 1994, and three years later, along came Luke Welch in 1997. Like many children of celebrities, Matthew and Luke keep a pretty low profile. If they are on social media, their profiles are private.

We've gotten glimpses of the Welch kids throughout the years. Back in 2007, while chatting with the Toronto Star, Catherine said her sons were each funny in their own way. "The older one does Warners cartoon bits, really old-fashioned, cheap-a-- funny vaudeville stuff," said the actor. "And the little one does word play." According to Catherine, laughter was a cornerstone of her childhood and, as such, became important in her own family.