Cole Young and Scorpion From 'Mortal Kombat' Have Unexpected History [SPOILERS]

It turns out that Scorpion is not only a good guy, he originally fought Sub-Zero centuries before the present day. Mortal Kombat mostly takes place in the present, but it starts out in the 17th century. At that time, Sub-Zero and his assassins from the Lin Kuei Clan fought against the Shirai Ryu Clan, which Scorpion is a part of.

Even though Scorpion was able to defeat a bunch of his enemies, he ultimately loses the fight and is sent to the Netherrealm.

Toward the end of the movie, Cole is forced into a one-on-one fight with Sub-Zero. During it, Scorpion is accidentally released from the realm and helps Cole overpower their shared foe.