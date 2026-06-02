She's Back! Serena Williams Has Announced Her Return to Professional Tennis "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career." By Distractify Staff Published June 2 2026, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The last time fans saw Serena Williams on the court was on Sept. 2, 2022. The now 44-year-old faced off against Ajla Tomljanović at the US Open. Although Serena’s final match ended in defeat, that loss did not affect her legacy or her record as one of the greatest of all time. With 23 Grand Slam wins, 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, and more, it’s clear that Serena’s legacy can’t be taken from her.

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Although Serena decided to bid the sport farewell to focus on business ventures, her love for the sport has never died. And while she has experienced success in various spaces, it was only a matter of time before she made her return. And fans are getting what they wished for.

Source: MEGA

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Is Serena Williams returning to tennis?

According to ESPN, the GOAT is back! Serena spoke about her return on Monday, June 1, via the HSBC Championship tournament. "Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter," Williams said via ESPN. "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages."

Serena revealed that she had accepted the tournament’s wild card invitation to play in the doubles, set to be held in London. So yes, Serena is making her return. Following the unexpected announcement, WTA also shared the news on their X platform.

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The G.O.A.T is BACK 🐐@serenawilliams is officially returning to the stage 💚 pic.twitter.com/DA3CHDVrwu — wta (@WTA) June 1, 2026

“Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all-time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court," WTA chair Valerie Camillo said in a statement. "Her return is an expression of her passion for competition, and I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players.

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They continued: "Serena is not just a great champion. She's a successful entrepreneur, a powerful advocate for the issues that matter — and one of the most iconic women in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her back to the WTA Tour at this hugely exciting moment for women's tennis."

Who will be Serena Williams’s doubles partner?

Fans of Serena know that the only partner she’s ever played with has been her sister, Venus Williams. As partners, the ladies have won 14-0 in the Grand Slam bracket, although they’ve lost in smaller WTA events. That said, with Serena returning for a doubles appearance, many believed that Venus would be standing by her side. However, ESPN reports that Serena’s partner is 19-year-old Victoria Mboko.

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