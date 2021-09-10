Shailene Woodley Posted Baby Feet to Her Instagram, and People Are Losing It

Shailene Woodley Posted Baby Feet to Her Instagram, and People Are Losing ItBy Joseph Allen
Celebrity baby news is coming hot and heavy these days. John Mulaney announced earlier this week that he was having a baby with Olivia Munn, and Jennifer Lawrence also announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Now, some fans are speculating that Shailene Woodley may be the latest actress who is expecting. Speculation first ramped up after she posted a pretty mysterious photo to her Instagram Story.
Why does everyone think Shailene Woodley is pregnant?
Fans began to speculate that the Big Little Lies actress was pregnant after she posted a black and white photo of baby feet to her Instagram Story on Sept. 8. The post didn't have any caption, but that didn't stop fans from filling in the blanks.
“IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“The question is why did shailene randomly post a pic of baby feet without any context whatsoever," another fan added.
"Shailene Woodley just posted a picture of baby feet and I’m just waiting for news to drop that Aaron Rodgers has a baby boy that will grow up to be our franchise QB," a Green Bay Packers fan added.
Shailene is engaged to Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.
The news of Shailene's pregnancy has yet to be confirmed or denied definitively, but she is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. With the NFL season about to get underway, Aaron recently gave an interview in which he suggested that the distance that will come with his season will be good for their relationship. Aaron will be spending his time in Wisconsin, while Shailene is based out of Los Angeles.
“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Aaron said during an interview with Haute Living. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”
Aaron and Shailene have been private about their relationship.
It's entirely possible that Shailene is pregnant and the couple has decided against announcing the news definitively. Shailene and Aaron didn't even confirm they were in a relationship until they announced that they were engaged in February of this year.
“The reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble,’” the actress explained during an interview in July.
Regardless of whether she's pregnant or not, though, it seems clear that her relationship with Aaron remains solid. They may be separated by work for now, but neither one of them has suggested that they won't eventually reunite.