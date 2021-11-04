Shailene Woodley's Vaccination Status Is in Doubt Following Aaron Rodgers News

Following the news that Aaron is unvaccinated, the quarterback has faced scrutiny for his travel to Disney World and Hawaii in recent months, and for his stint hosting Jeopardy! earlier this year. Plenty of people also pointed out that, given Shailene's reputation for avoiding doctors, it may not be an enormous surprise that her fiancé is unvaccinated.

"No I am not surprised that Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley’s fiancé, is not vaccinated," one person drolly wrote on Twitter.

"I'm very surprised the guy who spent all offseason hanging out with noted forager Shailene Woodley and noted unvaccinated asshole Miles Teller is not vaccinated," another added.