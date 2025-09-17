'Skate 4' Is Now Just 'skate.' — But Does the Long-Awaited Game Allow Crossplay? Surprise! 'Skate 4' is finally here, but there have been some major changes. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @GameRiot

Fans of the Skate gaming franchise have been waiting a long, long time for a new installment in the series. The three-game series was shelved in 2013 before a fourth installment was announced in 2020. The newest game, expected to be named Skate 4, was eagerly anticipated by fans as they (not so) patiently awaited its launch. The day has finally arrived, but there are some major changes.

Article continues below advertisement

For instance, Skate 4 is now just called skate. The simplistic change was made for a thoughtful reason, but it still took players by surprise. Leading them to wonder what else might have changed. Is the game still crossplay-ready for multi-platform gaming? Here's what we know, along with what people have to say about the long-awaited newest Skate game.

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Skate 4' crossplay?

We have to kick things off with some good news. Not only is skate. free to play, but it is crossplay enabled, which means that players can collab across PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App, according to EA. Early access hit consoles in early September 2025, which gave players a chance to take a peek under the hood, so to speak.

Additionally, the game includes cross-progression support, which means you can play with your friends no matter how much or how little experience you have.

Article continues below advertisement

On EA's website, Mike McCartney, executive producer of skate., shared, "We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to San Vansterdam and the best skateboarding the franchise has ever delivered. We’ve focused on perfecting the core skateboarding experience — capturing the thrill of discovery, individual creativity, and the satisfaction of finally landing that insane trick."

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what else 'skate.' has to offer and what people are saying about it.

Of course, amid all the news about Skate 4, there remains one question: Why did they change it to skate.? Developers Full Circle announced during The Board Room that this was not just going to be the anticipated sequel people were waiting on. It was going to be something altogether new. Not a sequel, reboot, or remake; just skate. A game that will grow and evolve as the years pass.

So, no. You won't get sequels to skate. No Skate 5, or Skate 6. But skate. will be updated and evolved and continue to provide the preeminent skating game experience. At least, that's the plan. Do players agree that they succeeded?

Article continues below advertisement

Early access players got their hands on the game in September 2025, and the early reviews were mixed. While several players said they enjoyed the gameplay, others trashed EA for "ruining a good thing."