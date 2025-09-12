The Release Date For 'Hades 2' Has Finally Been Revealed By Supergiant Games The first installment of the franchise was released in 2020, and fans have been waiting for the sequel since then. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Supergiant Games

Some of the biggest video game sequels in history took a long time to be developed. Unlike movie sequels, which can be rushed out in a couple of years, video games had to go through a more complicated process before they could be enjoyed by players. After the success of Spider-Man, it took Sony and PlayStation five years to release Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation customers. The gaming industry moved at a slow and steady pace.

Supergiant Games struck gold with the release of Hades. The action role-playing story allowed players to step into the shoes of Zagreus, the son of the titular god. Fans were very excited to learn that the company was working on Hades 2, with everyone keeping their eyes on a potential release date for the project. When will Hades 2 be released? Here's what we know about when players can expect to get their hands on Supergiant Games's blockbuster sequel.

When will 'Hades 2' be released?

According to the official Supergiant Games social media accounts, Hades 2 is scheduled to be released on Sept. 25, 2025. The announcement was made during an edition of Nintendo Direct, the online livestream the company hosts every once in a while. The Nintendo Direct livestreams are constructed in order to update fans about their most anticipated games. Gamers usually watch the livestreams hoping to hear any information available regarding their favorite franchise.

Hades 2 was confirmed to be in development in 2022. According to EuroGamer, the sequel was announced during that year's edition of The Game Awards. Fans of the first game were excited to hear that a second installment was on the way. When the sequel was revealed, Supergiant stated that players battle beyond the Underworld using dark sorcery to take on the sinister Titan of Time. The Hades games are profoundly based on Greek mythology.

Which consoles will be compatible with 'Hades 2'?

During the Nintendo Direct that confirmed the release date for Hades 2, it was announced that the sequel would only be available for playing on the Nintendo Switch 2, PC and macOS systems. The previous entry in the franchise was made available for other platforms eventually. Unfortunately for the owners of other consoles, Hades 2 won't be compatible for any Xbox or PlayStation systems.

Hades 2 followed a different protagonist from the one introduced during the events of its predecessor. The Verge reported that the sequel would be centered around Melionë, the Princess of the Underworld and Zagreus's sister. The events of the sequel were revealed to take place some time after the main plot of Hades. Supergiant's vision of Greek mythology was set to continue its expansion through Hades 2.