You Might Not Have Lost All of Your Gaming Progress if Your Xbox Reset Itself An Xbox update was the culprit for some users. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 4 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Microsoft

One of the worst things that can happen to a gamer is their system suddenly resetting itself. But if your Xbox resets itself to its factory settings, that's even worse. So, why does it happen, and what can you do? Luckily, you probably aren't out of all of your gaming progress, but it may not be easy to go back to where you were before.

Article continues below advertisement

Some Xbox users periodically report online that their gaming consoles suddenly kicked them out mid-game and that their Xboxes reset themselves without warning. In some cases, this might have been due to a bug that is unrelated to other players. In other cases, it could be because of an update that players didn't know about. So, what can you do when your Xbox resets itself without warning you first? Read on to find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Why did my Xbox reset itself?

According to TweakTown, there was a March 2025 update that caused some Xbox consoles to crash and be reset to factory settings. At the time, the outlet reported that the Insider Program released a faulty update that caused players to lose access to their profiles temporarily due to the factory reset on their systems.

The program allows players to get early access to some updates on Xbox, and for some users, that's enough of a benefit to enroll in it and have firsthand experience with system updates and new games. But there are other reasons why your Xbox might reset itself without warning. Someone on Reddit posted that their Xbox reset itself after they turned it off.

Article continues below advertisement

for some reason my xbox randomly factory reset. did this happen to anyone else or just me? — Gabe ☘️⚡️ (@CelticsGotNext) September 3, 2025

In the thread, someone commented to say that they might have had "corrupted system files." They also theorized that a reason could be related to the "SSD dying out." This is in reference to the hard drive dying or suddenly not working if it is overworked. Users can move files from their hard drive to another one in most cases, but, power the Reddit thread, if the hard drive is dead, it might be out of commission for good.

Article continues below advertisement

Will you lose all game progress if your Xbox is reset?

If you have your saved games, accounts, and general settings synced with the Xbox network, then you won't necessarily lose them all if your gaming console factory resets. According to Microsoft and Xbox support, if your profiles and accounts are synced, then they are saved to the cloud. Even in the case of a factory reset, that does not mean all progress is lost, as long as the player has their accounts synced beforehand and they have everything in the Xbox cloud.