The 'Roblox' Game 'Flee the Facility' Was Put "Under Review" Without Warning 'Flee the Facility' was removed temporarily on Sept. 2, 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 3 2025, 2:21 p.m. ET

With a game like Roblox, where users can make their own games on the platform and developers can come up with fresh ideas daily, there are always new games to check out. On the other side of the coin, there are also always updates needed for certain games that get more notoriety. And other games get flagged for one reason or another and taken down altogether, like Flee the Facility.

When the game was suddenly unavailable on Roblox on Sept. 2, 2025, players were worried it was gone forever. While some asked what happened to Flee the Facility, others feared the worst, especially after gaining advantages in the game before being kicked out. For the most part, though, no one wanted to lose the progress they had made in Flee the Facility.

What happened to 'Flee the Facility' in 'Roblox'?

As far as Roblox games go, Flee the Facility is one built on teamwork, even if there are some horror aspects to it. Without warning, though, it became unavailable on Sept. 2. Users took to social media, like X (formerly Twitter) to ask what happened. Someone commented on a Reddit thread and wrote, "I was in the middle of a game and it kicked me [out]. I went to check now and the game is nowhere to be found."

A few hours after the panic, however, Flee the Facility was back. It turns out, the game was temporarily taken down so that it could be updated. Now, the 'credits' under the game before players enter it says that there were multiple updates made on Sept. 2. This explains why it was suddenly offline and why players couldn't access their account within the Roblox game.

For some reason, Flee the Facility was taken down. pic.twitter.com/X70NC1FW05 — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) September 3, 2025

According to the 'credits' in the info section under Flee the Facility, the unexpected update added a trading post and new lobby and a 'meet the staff' badge. It also added a summer event for the end of the season. Although players did spend several hours worrying about the fate of the beloved Roblox game, apparently, it was all in the best interest of players' experiences.

Flee the Facility is one of those Roblox games that has been around forever. It originally appeared on the platform in 2017 and, for some players, it became a go-to game to play either alone or with friends. The format features around four players who have to work together to complete missions and avoid a beastly creature so they can escape in time.

is flee th facility rlly deleted off Roblox I can’t find it … 💧💧 — ꒰ ใittle 𝕔hu ꒱ (@litlellee) September 3, 2025

Other 'Roblox' games can be put under review at random times.

When Flee the Facility was unavailable, a player on X posted that "it was incorrectly moderated for directing users off platform." While that has not been confirmed, especially since the game was updated in the time it was offline, it wouldn't be the first game to be temporarily taken down because of a violation.