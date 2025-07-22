Why Did 'Roblox' Change Friends to Connections? Exploring Corporation's Latest Announcement More than 80 million people log into the popular video game every day, turning it into a pop culture icon. By Diego Peralta Published July 22 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Roblox

With millions of players logging into Roblox every day, it's easy to understand why every change made to the way people experience the game will generate different reactions. The latest modification to strike the title comes in the form of the Connections term. Ever since Roblox grew in popularity, users have been able to call the players they chat and play with simply Friends. That is no longer the case, with Connections rapidly taking over the Roblox experience.

Article continues below advertisement

There's more to this small Roblox change than meets the eye. While the term Connections might seem insignificant, the background of why Roblox decided to change it is related to security issues. The main goal of the company is for young users to safely experience the worlds of Roblox. Why did the Roblox Corporation change the term Friends to Connections? Here's what we know about the reasoning behind the developer's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Roblox change Friends to Connections?

According to the Roblox Developer Forum, the game changed the Friends label into Connections because it promotes clear boundaries and more respectful exchanges. This was all done as part of a major effort the Roblox Corporation is committing to in order for children to play the game away from content that could be harmful. Millions of players use Roblox every day, with small children to grown adults sharing the same platform as entertainment.

In addition to changing the way users are called on the video game, Roblox will introduce Trusted Connections. The feature will enable users who are over the age of 13 to play and chat with people they already trust. Age Estimation will also be one of Roblox's biggest priorities moving forward. Keeping children away from content they're not supposed to experience sounds like a massive endeavor, but Roblox is taking every step necessary to ensure a nurturing environment for players.

Article continues below advertisement

Is it safe for children to use 'Roblox'?

According to The Guardian, it might not be safe for some children to play Roblox. The game makes people aware of how kids may be exposed to harmful content and bad actors while playing, a fact that is included under the experience's terms and conditions. An estimated 40 percent of the players who have fun with Roblox are children under the age of 13. When debating about the safety of the game, it's important to point out that online features could make it hard for the company to stay in control always.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking into account how select studies have proven that some users may be exposed to undesired content inside the video game, the reasoning behind Roblox's decision is made evident. Hopefully, the Connections label brings the game one step closer to becoming a safe environment for everyone who uses it.