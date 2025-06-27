What Happened to "Be a Nurse" on Roblox? Players Devastated After Game Removed Suddenly The names of drugs may have been the culprit. By Ivy Griffith Published June 27 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Roblox

Roblox is one of those games that offers a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you're there for obbies (obstacle courses), roleplay games, or games where you compete to win in trivia, reaction time, or problem-solving skills, everyone can find something they enjoy. However, some of the Roblox games go further than others, delivering immersive and complex experiences for players. One such game is "Be a Nurse," which explores the experience of being a nurse in a hospital setting.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the game were disappointed to log into Roblox in late June 2025 and find their favorite roleplay simulator game suddenly taken down with no real explanation. Here's what we know about what happened to "Be a Nurse."

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to "Be a Nurse" on Roblox?

On June 26, 2025, fans of "Be a Nurse" logged in to Roblox, and the game was gone. Many took to TikTok to express their upset and confusion, with some saying that they had poured their heart and time into the game and were devastated to find it gone.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not exactly clear why the game was taken down, although some have surmised that it was for the same reason as "CNA Simulator," which was auto-moderated. Luckily, developers installed an update and "Be a Nurse" was restored on June 27, 2025.

What exactly caused the game to be dinged by moderators is still somewhat unknown, but a similar game may provide clarity.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to "CNA Simulator"?

At the same time "Be a Nurse" disappeared, a similar game called "CNA Simulator" disappeared too. In a Discord server for the game, developers explained that the drug names they used in the game were moderated, so they created and uploaded a patch to modify the names to adhere to Roblox guidelines. In one post on the issue on June 26, 2025, developers shared, "A patch has been published it will take some time for the Roblox moderators to see it and rerelease the game."

Article continues below advertisement

But while you're waiting for the game to return, there are some similar options that can keep you occupied in the meantime. For instance, there's always something like "Hospital Simulator." While it has significantly fewer fans than "Be a Nurse," with just 870k lifetime visits, it does offer a roleplay version of performing nurse and hospital worker duties.

And then there's "Maple Hospital," with a jaw-dropping 1.3 billion lifetime visits. "Maple" offers what developers call a "highly functional and realistic hospital roleplay experience" that they say they built with the help of a registered nurse.

Article continues below advertisement