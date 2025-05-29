What Does Unrated Mean in Roblox? Find out the Details Roblox has achieved massive success since its debut, racking up a staggering 85.3 million daily active users as of February 2025. By Danielle Jennings Published May 29 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

As one of the most popular video games around, Roblox has been a source of entertainment for its fans for several years — but as with any product, changes are bound to happen and in the case of Roblox, it involves its unrated designation.

Released in 2006, Roblox has achieved massive success since its debut, racking up a staggering 85.3 million daily active users as of February 2025, with half of the game’s users being under the age of 16.



What does unrated mean in Roblox?

In November 2024, Roblox announced the implementation of “unrated experiences” and the sweeping changes that came along with them, which began in December 2024. “Users under the age of 13 will not be able to play, search, and discover unrated experiences,” the statement began. “Parents and young users need accurate information about the experiences they are playing.”

“Moving forward, all creators must complete a questionnaire for each experience they want available for users under 13,” Roblox said. “This means that all unrated experiences will be filtered out of search and any public or recommended sorts for users under 13.”

The company offered further details regarding the decision. “Additionally, creators must ensure that all information (such as thumbnail, title, and description) on their experience details page for each experience is appropriate for all users, by meeting either the All Ages or 9+ age recommendations. We will begin enforcement of these requirements next year,” the statement said.



“After this date, experiences that are unrated will become unplayable, unsearchable, and undiscoverable by users under the age of 13,” Roblox explained. “However, users under 13 will still be able to access the experience detail page via direct link. To better align with industry standards to promote usability and safety, in the future we envision the questionnaire becoming more closely integrated into the publishing process.”

Why did Roblox put the unrated protections in place?

According to an extensive report from Bloomberg in July 2024, Roblox has been known to be a haven for sexual predators to hang out in pursuit of children. Since 2018, authorities have arrested at least two dozen people accused of abducting or abusing victims they’d met or groomed using Roblox, per the outlet.

Some of those who were arrested were already registered as sex offenders or were previously accused of abusing minors — some of those included a sheriff’s deputy, a third-grade teacher, and a nurse, Bloomberg reported.



In 13 months from mid-2023 to summer 2024, seven people were arrested, including a Florida man accused of the attempted kidnapping of a teen he played with on Roblox, a man charged with the abduction of an 11-year-old girl he met on the gaming platform, and a California man who allegedly abused an underage child that he also met on Roblox, according to Bloomberg.

At the time of Bloomberg’s report, Roblox chief safety officer, Matt Kaufman, said that the safety of Roblox’s underage users is “foundational” to the company, but rejected the idea that it was a breeding ground for child endangerment.