'Roblox' Is Removing Audios From Its Services and Fans Are Not Happy With the News

With the new update, the only audio people can use are ones authorized by Roblox's licensing team.

Many fans and users expressed their outrage to the update on Twitter, lamenting the loss of access to certain files like the popular "Raining Tacos" song.

"It's a bad choice because it's gonna hurt a lot of games and their developers BIG TIME," one user tweeted. "I used to develop Roblox games myself and I can confirm that this update will bring more harm than good to the platform."