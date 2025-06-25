Bloxburg Was Temporarily Deleted From 'Roblox,' but What Happened to It? Bloxburg was temporarily deleted from 'Roblox.' By Joseph Allen Published June 25 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Roblox

It's true that Roblox remains one of the most popular and monetizable games on the internet, but recently, those who play the game regularly noticed a pretty major issue. Bloxburg, one of the core games inside of Roblox, seemed to disappear completely.

Thankfully, Bloxburg is back online now, but many want to know why it was down to begin with, and whether it has anything to do with a meteor that they say is coming soon. Here's what we know.



What happened to Bloxburg on 'Roblox'?

We don't know exactly what happened to Bloxburg, but the long and short of it is that the game seems to have been temporarily deleted. Users could not even access the game, and many flocked to the internet to make sure the issue wasn't just them. "Maybe Roblox servers are getting fried, idk, maybe a glitch or whatever (hopefully). I can't think of anything that'd make them take the game down, honestly," one person wrote in a thread on Reddit.

"I thought my Roblox was glitching or something," another person added. The issue affected every user, though, and the official Bloxburg X (formerly Twitter) account even posted about it to let users know what was going on. "The meteor must be interfering with our connection — we're looking into getting the game back up ASAP," they wrote on their account. Users were confused not just because the game was down, but also because of the timing of the outage.

Bloxburg has been teasing for some time that a meteor was coming that would wipe out the entirety of the map, and some people suspected that the meteor had actually hit early. That doesn't seem to be the case, though, and it's unclear whether the outage had anything to do with the updates that the game's developers are planning to make. "WAIT SO ARE WE GETTING THE MAP EARLY OR ARE WE STILL GETTING IN ON THE 28TH?!" one person asked.

The meteor must be interfering with our connection- we're looking into getting the game back up ASAP 💥⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uRYrjNL4fR — Welcome to Bloxburg (@heybloxburg) June 24, 2025

It seems like the answer to that question was no, the update was not being pushed early. The Bloxburg X account made another announcement when the game was back online, and it seems like the outage only lasted a couple of hours. Given the number of people who play Roblox every day, though, it's safe to say there were plenty of people who noticed that the game was offline for part of June 24.

While we don't know what the new map will look like, plenty of people are certainly excited for it. Roblox is currently the third most popular online game, and its popularity seems unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon. Given that remarkable success, it's safe to say that games like Bloxburg have to keep things inside their operations buttoned up as much as possible.