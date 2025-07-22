Jujutsu Shenanigans Vanished From Roblox Seemingly Overnight and Players Are Confused Jujutsu Shenanigans was created in Roblox in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 22 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/REALWCKD

There are few things worse for a Roblox player than losing their favorite game on the app, regardless of which platform they use to play Roblox. So when Jujutsu Shenanigans was hard to find for fans of that particular game, many wondered what happened and if the game would be back at some point.

With Roblox, players are at the mercy of the servers and the creators. There is always a chance that a game could go away completely, or be taken down for one reason or another. Is that what happened with Jujutsu Shenanigans, though? Players hopped on social media to figure out what was going on when they realized they couldn't access it.

What happened to Jujutsu Shenanigans?

On July 21, 2025, Jujutsu Shenanigans went down without warning. Some players assumed, or at least hoped, that it was for an update. Others worried about what it meant for the future of the game on Roblox. At the time, one player shared on Reddit that the game was "under review." Someone shared on another Reddit thread that a player may have done something "inappropriate" in the build mode of the game and a moderator saw it.

That would make sense for the game to be temporarily under review, if that's indeed what happened. Not long after the game went down, however, users reported being able to access it again. And suddenly, all was right in the Jujutsu Shenanigans world again. There is always a chance of a Roblox game being taken down for review, or even being banned altogether. But for now, that doesn't seem to be the case with Jujutsu Shenanigans.

Wonderful things happening in the jujutsu shenanigans server pic.twitter.com/MAIIowcMQ8 — Lulu deLulu (@LuButTropical) July 21, 2025

Jujutsu Shenanigans was created on Roblox in 2022 by a developer on the game named AlsoNot_Tze. It's a fighting game that pits two or more players against each other in various battleground settings. According to the unofficial fan-run subreddit for the game, it's based on the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. In Jujutsu Kaisen, a high school kid trains to fight to take down a curse. While the Roblox game isn't officially tied to the anime series, it brought fans of Jujutsu Kaisen to it.

Is Jujutsu Shenanigans appropriate for kids?

According to Common Sense Media, the anime Jujutsu Kaisen is suitable for kids ages 12 and up. Does that go for the Roblox game too, though? Technically, kids of any age can play Roblox and there isn't a restriction for access to the millions of games on the platform. According to fans of the Roblox game, it's more suitable for kids than the anime show is.