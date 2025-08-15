'Roblox' Vigilante Schlep Was Banned After Exposing Alleged Predators in the Game "I just wanna be the best role model I can for the kids who watched me." By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 15 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@realschlep

It's no secret that parents are often concerned about their young children playing online games. For many, this includes Roblox. The client-server game offers users the chance to make their own games and invite millions of anonymous players into them. So when one player by the name of Schlep, who took it upon himself to allegedly catch predators in the game, was banned, it caused a bit of an uproar.

To many players who shared their stances on social media, Schlep was protecting younger players the best way he knew how. Schlep shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) where he is described as a "childhood survivor of grooming on Roblox." Following the alleged cases he shared on social media, where he claimed he was able to find adult predators on the game and expose them, he is no longer allowed in the game at all.

Why did 'Roblox' ban Schlep?

On Aug. 9, 2025, Schlep shared a YouTube video featuring a screenshot of a cease and desist letter that Roblox sent him. In the letter, Schlep is accused of, among other things, "engaging in simulated child endangerment conversations" and "sharing or soliciting personally identifiable information." The letter also acknowledges Schlep's efforts to protect children in the game.

However, it adds, because Schlep "failed to immediately report" the activity from the alleged adult predators, he was in violation of Roblox's policies. Schlep says in his YouTube video that, during his time on Roblox, he has managed to locate six predators who were then arrested for their behavior toward minors in the game.

Schlep was 22 when he was banned, but he says in his video that he began playing Roblox when he was a kid, like many other players. Upon the news of his ban, his supporters commented on social media to share their support. One even gave him permission to share a screenshot of a message they sent thanking Schlep for exposing a predator who had allegedly targeted their young cousin in the game.

There's an online petition for 'Roblox' to better protect kids from online predators.

In August 2025, ABC News reported that Roblox came out with an AI system to help detect any inappropriate or predatory content in private chats. Roblox was reportedly able to locate more than 1,000 cases of potential child endangerment through the AI tracker. For some parents, though, it's not enough.

There’s apparently almost 200 people in this Roblox game holding a protest pic.twitter.com/ot3mqkhJZp — Schlep (@RealSchlep) August 13, 2025

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna in California released an online petition to bring awareness to protect kids from potential online predators on the game. The petition says, "We need Roblox to do more to protect children, provide more support to parents, and strengthen law enforcement protocols that help bring predators to justice. And give creators and developers a seat at the table."

Schlep, who has been open about being the victim of online predators, shared on X that, through his work in Roblox, he was able to find the worst predators to prevent them from hurting other kids. For him, it was about being the best role model possible through his work in the game.