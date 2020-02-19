We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born

Star Brim (Yvonne Respass) was charged with slashing a person and racketeering along with 18 other 5-9 Brims gang members on Tuesday, Feb. 18. 

Cardi B's ride-or-die is thought to be responsible for orchestrating a violent attack against Rachel and Sarah Wattley, two bartenders working at the Angels night club in Flushing, Queens. As the 'Godmother' of the gang, she played a significant role in fraud-related activities as well. 

However, she won't be going to jail for the next few days at least. 

Star Brim is nine months pregnant, and she will only be going to jail after she gives birth.

Brim announced her pregnancy on Nov. 27, 2019, on Instagram, around the seventh month. 

According to NBC New York, she struck up a deal with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, which allows her to self-surrender after the baby is born. The date and time of her self-surrender are still under negotiation.   