Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born

Star Brim (Yvonne Respass) was charged with slashing a person and racketeering along with 18 other 5-9 Brims gang members on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Cardi B's ride-or-die is thought to be responsible for orchestrating a violent attack against Rachel and Sarah Wattley, two bartenders working at the Angels night club in Flushing, Queens. As the 'Godmother' of the gang, she played a significant role in fraud-related activities as well.

However, she won't be going to jail for the next few days at least.