Terrance Higgins Is From 'Big Brother' Season 24 –– Is He Related to Juice WRLD?

Juice’s mother, Carmella Wallace, spoke to TMZ about her heartache in losing him, stating “Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it."

She continues: "Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend, and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversation he started in his music and his legacy will have others win their battles, as that is what he wanted more than anything.”