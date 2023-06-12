Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Is ‘Tex Mex Motors’ Unscripted? Car Restoration Series Puts the "Real" in Reality Let’s uncover whether Netflix's 'Tex Mex Motors' is genuine or make-believe and if you can purchase cars from the show’s stars. Here's what we know. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 12 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When watching reality television, the lines between real and fake are often blurred. Whether it’s Naked and Afraid, The Kardashians, or Love Is Blind, it’s tough to distinguish between unscripted and doctored-up storylines.

And with the arrival of Netflix’s newest automotive restoration reality series Tex Mex Motors, it’s no wonder viewers are itching for information about its authenticity. Luckily, we did some digging. Let’s uncover whether Tex Mex Motors is genuine or make-believe and if you can purchase cars from the show’s stars. Here's what we know about the Netflix show.

Source: Netflix

Is ‘Tex Mex Motors’ real?

Given Scooter Wreyton’s (nicknamed Marcos “Scooter” Carrera) passion for shedding a positive light on his hometown of El Paso, Texas, through flipping cars from Mexico in Tex Mex Motors, it appears the Netflix restoration series is as authentic as they come.

When speaking with KFOX14, the rising reality star revealed that he never anticipated when he and Rob "Rabbit" Pitts went into business together that their car services would gain this much traction. Thanks to the debut of their Netflix series, their business is known on a much wider scale. “I was like, ‘Woah, this is kinda big,’” Scooter admitted to the outlet. “This is pretty big, and it's not only for myself but the way I see it, it’s good for the Borderland.”

The Texan explained that his primary goal with Tex Mex Motors is to shatter stereotypes about his hometown and the people who live there. “I want more positive things to come to the Borderland [because] that translates to more jobs,” Scooter pointed out. It's obvious that Scooter is proud of El Paso as well as his growing business. “[I want] the world to see us the way we really are [and] to get rid of that bad stigma. So, this is a way to shine a light on a 'darkened place,' that outsiders see it like that.”

Can you buy cars from ‘Tex Mex Motors’?

Source: Netflix

Another way to confirm the authenticity of Tex Mex Motors is to look at Scooter and Rabbit’s clientele. El Paso natives are the primary consumers of the reality duo’s flipped cars from Mexico, such as KFOX14 photojournalist Richard Zamora.

The Texan explained that his daughter, Hazel, deeply loved and appreciated classic Mustangs and that they happened across one of Scooter and Rabbit’s while shopping for her first car. After purchasing a 1966 Ford Mustang GT for his daughter, Richard got candid about having the experience documented by Netflix.

“As a kid growing up, your first car is a big deal,” the photojournalist shared. “So to actually have a show on Netflix showcase it … I don’t even know if words can describe the feeling. It’s just cool, and I’m glad I [could] share that with my daughter.”