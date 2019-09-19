U.S. Air Force Issues Warning Against Going to "See Them Aliens" in Area 51 Raid

The concept of life existing outside planet earth is seriously mind-blowing. Is anything actually out there, or is it simply all part of our imagination? Earlier this summer, Facebook users created a group with a mission to "raid Area 51" on Sept. 20, and with the planned date coming up quickly, you may still be wondering if the area 51 raid is actually canceled. Who knows — this weekend might be your big chance to catch sight of a real live alien.

Is the Area 51 raid canceled? I guess you may not get to "see them aliens" after all. According to Evening Standard, the Raid Area 51 event started out as all fun and games, but then, the government realized the potential consequences of having several random people wandering the Nevada-based Air Force facility. So, the U.S. Air Force issued a warning against doing so.

The creator of the event, Matty Roberts, then came out calling it a hoax. However, things had already gone too far. Festivals had been planned. Someone created an elaborate game plan for the raid. Things were getting wild.

People are already getting arrested. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Dutch Youtube star Ties Granzier and a friend decided to fulfill one last thing on their U.S. bucket lists before going home: to see Area 51. However, the two got too close for comfort, and they were arrested.

"We didn't have any intention to storm [Area 51] because we leave on day before the actual storming dates, and we just wanted... to go there [sic]," Sweep said in an interview, per CNN. They simply wanted a good look at it.

While it may not happen, you could still get in on sweet Area 51 gear. Kool-Aid will be giving away 900 canisters of its limited-edition “UFO-Yeah Intergalactic Green” in select markets across the country starting Sept. 19, according to Forbes, To enter, simply tweet #UFOYeah and #promo.

Bud Light is also sponsoring an Area 51 Celebration in Las Vegas, where they'll be selling limited-edition galactic merch, according to AdAge. If you don't make it to Nevada, though, it's going to be available at its online gift shop. Additionally, the brand will also offer free beer to any "Area 51 escapees," so aliens, you have a cold one waiting for ya.

Arby's is also driving a food truck to the "Raid Area 51" base camp at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev. that day. They'll be offering a limited-edition intergalactic menu, according to AdAge, which includes: Redacted on Rye Sandwich, the E.T. Slider, Arby’s Frying Objects, and the Galaxy Milkshake. So if you're planning on going through with the raid, at least you'll be feasting on the good stuff.