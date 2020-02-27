We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
We Must Know if Kool-Aid Man's Soul Is in the Jar or the Red Liquid

Who are we? What defines our existence? Is it the presence of a soul? Are our births a complete accident left entirely up to chance?

These deep human fears lead us to one vital question: Is the Kool Aid Man the jar or the liquid?

I know you're unsarcastically thinking, "Mustafa, you're putting your Master's degree to good use, thank you." And you're welcome, but let's get to it.

Since his introduction into our collective social consciousness in 1974, the Kool-Aid Man has represented a myriad of psychological phenomena, like our deep-rooted fear of a deus ex machina suddenly interrupting our lives and altering them forever.