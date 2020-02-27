Quaden Bayles, Bullied Schoolboy, Turns Down Disneyland Trip so Money can go to Charity

The campaign far surpassed its goals, raising $473,000 as of the time of writing. And now, Quaden's family has said that they plan to skip the trip to Disneyland so that they can focus on "the real issue."

"This little fellow has been bullied. How many suicides, black or white, in our society have happened due to bullying?," Quaden's aunt, Mundanara Bayles, told NITV.

"We want the money to go to community organizations that really need it," she added. "As much as we want to go to Disneyland, I think our community would far off benefit from that."