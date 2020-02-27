We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
gettyimages-117260226-1582236037300-1582821299618-1582821749805.jpg
Source: CHRIS MCKAY / WIREIMAGE / FACEBOOK

Quaden Bayles, Bullied Schoolboy, Turns Down Disneyland Trip so Money can go to Charity

By

Last week, a distressing video of a nine-year-old crying and saying that he wants to die went viral around the world. Quaden Bayles, 9, was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism. His mother, Yarraka Bayles, decided to share the video online to raise awareness about the effects of bullying.      

The video, which attracted millions of views, prompted comedian Brad Williams, who also has Dwarfism, to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 to help send Quaden and his mother from Australia to Disneyland in California.   