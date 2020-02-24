We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Quaden Bayles, Bullied Schoolboy, Walks Onto Pitch With Indigenous All Stars

Last week, a distressing video of a nine-year-old crying and saying that he wants to die went viral around the world. Quaden Bayles, 9, was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism. His mother, Yarraka Bayles, decided to share the video online to raise awareness about the effects of bullying.    

The video attracted thousands of positive comments, as well as offers of support from celebrities around the world. Among those to offer their support were the National Rugby League Indigenous All Stars.