Straight-A Student Offers to Donate Their Bonus Points to the Person With the Lowest Test Score

Winston Lee, a teacher from Kentucky, was recently pleasantly shocked when a student of his offered to donate their bonus points on a test to the person with the lowest score. This was a student who always did well, who probably knew that they'd aced that test, so they wrote Winston a note in hopes of performing a simple act of kindness. 

Winston was so touched by this gesture that she shared a post about it on Facebook, where it proceeded to go completely viral, garnering over 90,000 reactions, 64,000 shares, and 4,500 comments, which were, kind of surprisingly, all over the place in terms of support vs. criticism. 