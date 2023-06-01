Home > Entertainment > Movies The 'Boogeyman' Movie Is Based on a Short Story by This Horror Mastermind The 2023 film 'The Boogeyman' is based on the work of a spine-tingling author that you all know and love. Here's everything to know. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 1 2023, Published 6:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans have had a lot to say about The Boogeyman and the seriously impressive credentials behind it! This spine-chilling 2023 flick is directed by none other than Rob Savage, the mastermind behind the terrifying hit Host, and the writing dream team consists of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the brilliant minds behind the suspenseful blockbuster A Quiet Place, along with the talented Mark Heyman, who penned the spine-tingling Black.

Article continues below advertisement

With all of these credentials to back the production of The Boogeyman, it's no wonder that the movie is making a splash and stirring up conversations about its origins and what may have inspired the storyline. Without giving out a spoiler alert, the movie is a roller coaster of fear, suspense, and heart-pounding moments with Sadie, Sawyer, and their father who are thrust into a nail-biting battle for survival.

Source: Photo by Scott Eisen Stephen King

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'The Boogeyman' based on a book?

If you suspect this thriller is based on the work of Stephen King, then you are absolutely right! The Boogeyman isn't just any ordinary horror flick — this hair-raising film takes its inspiration from a short story tucked away in the Night Shift anthology, written by none other than the master of horror himself, Stephen King.

Children of the Corn, Cat's Eye, Maximum Overdrive, Graveyard Shift, and The Mangler are just a few of the terrifying creations that owe their existence to the dark and twisted depths of Night Shift. These bone-chilling adaptations have brought nightmares to life, captivating audiences with their eerie atmospheres and heart-stopping moments.

Article continues below advertisement

This monstrous tale has made the leap from the pages of the book to the silver screen, ready to send shivers down your spin. The scares and thrills you'll experience on the big screen are a direct result of Stephen King's twisted imagination.

A synopsis for the Boogeyman film is as follows: "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims."

Article continues below advertisement

As you step into Stephen's world, get ready for a roller coaster ride of fear and suspense as The Boogeyman brings the author's haunting words to life. Brace yourself for a sleepless night and an unforgettable encounter with the things that go bump in the night.