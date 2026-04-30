McDonald's Meal Collabs Are Hot Topics — But Is the Needoh Happy Meal Real? "I'm going to Hawaii right now." By Ivy Griffith Published April 30 2026, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @idk.ariiz

There's nothing more exciting for some collectors than the newest McDonald's meal collab drop. The fast food giant has worked with major brands in the past, including the super Netflix hit movie KPop Demon Hunters, recently. But there's one rumored collaboration that has collectors absolutely giddy.

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That collab? Needoh. Needoh, of course, is a brand that makes squishy sensory toys that can serve as tactile objects for self-soothing, hand strengthening, or even just be fun to play with. But is there such thing as a real Needoh Happy Meal? Here's the scoop.

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Is the Needoh Happy Meal a real thing?

All over the internet are videos that purport to show people receiving their Needoh Happy Meals. Some of the meal boxes appear to be black with the "Needoh" logo on the bottom. Others are classically red and have the Needoh logo near the top. Some people claim they're available everywhere, while others say they're only available in Hawaii.

So, what's the truth? It appears, at least for now, that the Needoh Happy Meal is just an internet trend or prank. Some of the "Needoh Happy Meal" boxes are clearly covered in construction paper and don't look convincing. But even the convincing ones appear to be fake.

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In the comment section of one TikTok video that showed a doctored Happy Meal claiming to be Needoh, one user joked, "ohhhhhh my. Get ur needoh happy meal that u made." Another wrote, "Amazing. Completely fake. If only it were real, though. McDonald's, we need it."

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2026 is the year of new soda options for McDonald's.

However, while the Needoh Happy Meal trend appears to just be an internet sensation, McDonald's did get up to some shenanigans in early 2026. They announced that they would be releasing "dirty soda" options, which appearto be ex actly what people were hoping for.

"Dirty sodas" involve adding cream, syrups or other additives to more traditional sodas, and can offer a variety of texture and flavor options that plain soda can't offer. In a statement, Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald's USA, said, "Our fans have an obsession with beverages – to them, drinks are more than just drinks. And soon, our beverages won't just be a reason you come to McDonald's, they'll be the reason" (via AOL).

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She added, "We've taken the time to get this right, introducing new drinks that are hand-crafted with bold flavors and quality ingredients our fans can taste in every sip." AOL notes that the shift to more soda options is part of McDonald's drive to compete with similar fast food chains like Sonic, but at a lower price point, looking to corner a new market for the fast food giant.