'The Night House' Was Apparently One of the Most Chilling Sundance Films

Those who were lucky enough to attend Sundance Film Festival earlier this year had the chance to see a slew of highly anticipated premieres, including Downhill (starring Will Ferrell), Taylor Swift's Miss Americana, and for all of you fear-seekers, The Night House. Deemed one of the greatest new horror movies in quite a while, The Night House has managed to creep its way to the very top of my list.

With other recent spooky flops such as It 2 or the laughable Child's Play remake, horror fans like myself are seriously hoping that The Night House is actually scary. So here's what you should know about what many consider to be one of the most chilling 2020 Sundance films.