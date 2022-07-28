Is Peacock's 'The Resort' a Comedy Series? There are Tasting Notes of Other Genres

Overall, we'd consider The Resort to be a dark comedy. IMDb has it in both the thriller and comedy genres. It's really a genre-bending endeavor, but at its core, it holds a mystery.

Roger Ebert's Nick Allen wrote that The Resort "feels like it just wants to be a beach-read of a binge-ready mystery TV series," later saying that the show "uses a mystery to create the illusion of movement, in this case of going on a kooky adventure."