Here are the official synopses for Episodes 1 through 3:

Episode 1, titled "The Disappointment of Time": "Emma and Noah’s anniversary trip to Mexico takes a turn when Emma finds an old phone in the jungle."

Episode 2, titled "A Noxious Toothworm": "The couple seek answers about Sam and Violet’s disappearance, leading them to a powerful family."

Episode 3, titled "Tempus Exhaurire": "Emma and Noah find secrets of the old resort; in the past, sparks fly between Sam and Violet."