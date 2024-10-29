Home > Viral News > Influencers A.J. and Big Justice Are the Internet's Favorite Father-Son Duo — Is the Rizzler Related to Them? Is the Rizzler a Befumo? By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 29 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@a.j.andbigjustice

Viral "Costco Guys" A.J. and Big Justice became overnight TikTok sensations with their charming and over-the-top Costco food court reviews — Double Chunk Chocolate Cookie, anyone? And over the course of the past year or so, they've turned into internet celebrities, doing crossovers and cameos with several other big creators.

More recently, they added a new recurring character into the mix: The Rizzler. In the short time that he's been on the channel, the mewing youngster has captivated the Costco Guys audience — but the nature of his relationship to A.J. and Big Justice has caused fans to wonder. Is the Rizzler related to the Costco Guys?



Is the Rizzler related to A.J. and Big Justice?

Everyone knows that A.J. and Big Justice Befumo are an iconic father-son duo — after all, the A.J. got his start as a family vlogger, showing off his family's adventures in a series called "All Befumo'd Up!" However, the introduction of the Rizzler into their videos and public appearances has caused some confusion about their family dynamic.

Is he one of A.J.'s sons? Is he a distance cousin of Big Justice? As it turns out, the Rizzler isn't related to the Costco Guys at all. In fact, he's just a fellow content creator who runs in the same circles.

The Rizzler got his start on social media in a similar way to Big Justice, being featured in father-son videos with his dad. His real name is Christian Joseph, per reports, and he's primarily known for his iconic "rizz face," which could also be described as mewing — a smoldering expression where he sucks in his cheeks and strokes his chin.

As of writing, the Rizzler and his dad have over 1 million followers on their own TikTok channel, where they post silly videos of Christian trying out TikTok filters and partaking in viral challenges.

A.J. and Big Justice, on the other hand, have earned over 2 million TikTok followers — and most of the Rizzler's success and fame comes from his appearances on their channels. The trio even made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they sat down to talk all things internet fame, rizz, and bringing the BOOM.

Though the Rizzler isn't part of the Befumo family, there are a few other members that are sometimes showcased on the Costco Guys' social media pages.



Inside the Befumo family.

A.J. and Big Justice aren't the only family members featured on their social media pages. A.J. also often showcases his wife, known as Mama Justice, and their older daughter, Ashley.

The women of the family also partake in social media challenges and trends. In an Instagram post from Oct. 19, A.J. shared a video of his family attending a Texas Longhorns game together, dancing to their "Bring the Boom" song.