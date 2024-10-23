Home > Viral News > Influencers A Man Ordered a Cameo From the Da Vinki Twins to Break Divorce News to His Wife "We just want to say that David loved you so much, but he doesn't love you anymore, and he wants to get a 'Da-vorce!'" By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 23 2024, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @vorostwins

Listen, getting a divorce is no easy feat — it can be incredibly painful. Broaching the subject with your partner is one of the toughest challenges, as well, but asking a couple of social media influencers to do it for you? That might just take the cake as one of the worst decisions ever.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, the Da Vinki Twins shared a jaw-dropping revelation: A man ordered a Cameo from them to help announce that he wanted a divorce from his wife. Stay tuned for the video and check out the public's reactions to this guy's bold choice!

A man ordered a Cameo from the Da Vinki Twins to tell his wife he wants a divorce.

Instead of being a mature adult and sitting down to have a conversation with his wife, a man decided to bring in the Da Vinki Twins to deliver the news that he wants a divorce. "Someone ordered a Cameo from us, and they said they want to get a 'Da-vorce,'" the twins said in a video before cutting to the Cameo clip.

"What's up, Victoria! We just want to say that David loved you so much, but he doesn't love you anymore! And he wants to get a 'Da-vorce!'" they said with a fake chuckle, adding, "Da separatety!" The camera zooms out, showing the twins jumping with their arms in the air.

The video has since gone viral across multiple social media platforms, with most people expressing their disapproval of such an unconventional way to announce a divorce. "Nah, David is a demon LMFAOOOOOO," said one person on X (formerly Twitter).