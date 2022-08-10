He Controls Your Nightmares, But Is Netflix's 'The Sandman' Actually Scary?

Listen, to horror aficionados, The Sandman is by no means a horror series and offers little to no scares. It's no The Exorcist. It lives in the same realm as, say, Harry Potter, or Lord of the Rings. If we're being honest, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer is more fabulous than frightening.

However, Entertainment Weekly literally has an article titled "How Netflix's The Sandman brought the scariest issue of Neil Gaiman's comic to screen." But because the comics offer genuine shivers, that doesn't mean the Netflix series does.