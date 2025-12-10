TikTok Is Trying to Get New Users, and Giving You Free Stuff in Exchange The program is a referral scheme to bring new users to TikTok. By Joseph Allen Updated Dec. 10 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

With the holiday season in full swing, some people are being reminded just how expensive it can be to buy gifts for everyone they've ever met. TikTok is apparently trying to lighten that load a bit through a new program called Slash and Free. That program is designed to give you free items, as long as you do something for TikTok in exchange.

Given that TikTok is offering people free stuff, many people are naturally wondering whether the program is real, and what the catch might be. Here's what we know.

Is the TikTok Slash and Free real?

According to users interacting with the program on Reddit, it seems to be very real. The reality, though, is that TikTok is not just giving people free stuff out of the kindness of their hearts. Instead, the program shows you items, and will slash the price all the way until the item is free in exchange for you getting new users, or users who are inactive on TikTok, to open their accounts.

The goal here is clearly to give motivated users a chance at free stuff if they can get more people to use TikTok. It's a difficult task if you don't have other channels with followers who can spread the word, but it seems like some users have actually received the free items they ordered after getting enough people to open or reopen their TikTok accounts. The stuff is definitely not free, but if you're motivated, you can get yourself something.

Some people are skeptical of the program.

Given that this is essentially a referral program, some on Reddit have taken to labeling it a "scam," which is really a matter of perspective. The prizes that you can earn are very real, but you should realize that TikTok is not giving them away out of the goodness of its heart. "Nobody gets 'free' things from TikTok. What you're describing is a classic referral scam disguised as a giveaway," one person wrote.

"Listen … The people saying no and that it’s a scam don’t know s--t … I got my items … You just have to find people who don’t have TikTok and have them open one and you’ll get it lol," another person said in response. So, Slash and Free is not a scam, but it is a transaction between you and the company. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, but that doesn't mean the items they're offering are impossible to get.