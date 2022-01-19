The When We Were Young Festival Lineup Is What Early 2000s Emo-Pop Dreams Are Made Of

Other big names taking part in the show include Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional, We the Kings, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, 3OH!3, Car Seat Headrest, Jimmy Eat World, and Wolf Alice, along with dozens of other acts.

Fans can sign up for ticket presale, which begins on Jan. 21, 2022, on the When We Were Young festival website. As of the time of writing, they are priced at $224.99 for general admission and $499.99 for VIP.