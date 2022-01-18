Adele Could Become the Highest Paid Artist in the History of Las Vegas

While Adele doesn't make the exact same amount of money per concert, it looks like she does get paid in the millions of dollars for each one. In December 2021, Billboard estimated that she brought in $50 million in presale tickets alone for her upcoming Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. The star is expected to earn more than $2 million per show, with two shows each weekend from Jan. 21 through April 16, 2022.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, if Adele receives even half of that estimated amount, it would be the most any artist has ever been paid per show in Las Vegas history.