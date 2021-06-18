John Stamos on 'Big Shot' Season 2: "I Have a Good Feeling"

Despite its charismatic cast of young women along with the dreamy John Stamos, there’s no word yet on if Big Shot is going to have a Season 2. However, it hasn’t been canceled either! The final episode of Season 1 was released on June 18, so Disney Plus likely needs to do some number crunching to figure out if it's worth pursuing a second season.

But many of us are hoping for a Season 2! One of the biggest themes of Big Shot is the idea of “second chances.” Coaching the Westbrook School for Girls’ basketball team is Marvyn Korn’s second chance at doing what he loves. Not only that, but it also becomes a second chance to connect with his daughter, Emma.

So what better way to celebrate a show about second chances than to give Big Shot its second chance with a Season 2?