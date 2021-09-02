Logo
Monsters at Work Characters
Source: Disney Plus

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Monsters at Work’? Fans Are Hopeful to Find out Soon

Sep. 1 2021, Published 9:09 p.m. ET

Streaming service Disney Plus has kept subscribers happy with the launch of its new original content, including Monsters at Work, a spinoff show of the popular Monsters, Inc. franchise.

The first season recently wrapped up, and now people want to know: Will there be a Season 2? Here’s what we know so far.

Will there be a Season 2 of ‘Monsters at Work’?

Disney Pixar has been making movies centered around loveable characters and somewhat relatable scenarios for decades. The people running the company know their audience well, and that’s been proven time and again with the new titles the company has added to Disney Plus.

Monsters at Work on Disney Plus
Source: Disney Plus
When the company announced a new Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University spinoff, the fans were excited. More Sully and Mike is always welcome, and the new television format sounded like the best way to get more storylines without having to wait for an entire movie production.

Each episode runs for approximately 22 to 24 minutes, making it perfect for kids’ attention span and for us to sneak in an episode or two before bed.

The first season launched on the platform on July 7, 2021, releasing weekly on Wednesdays, and there were 10 episodes in total. It’s not a sequel, but it’s set in the same universe, with Mike and Sully now running the Monsters, Inc. plant instead of Waternoose.

Characters from Monsters at Work
Source: Disney Plus

The final episode of the first season dropped on the platform on Sept. 1, 2021, and fans are already asking if there will be Season 2. As of yet, there hasn’t been an official statement from Pixar or Disney that lets us breathe a sigh of relief.

But, on the other side, we haven’t heard that there isn’t a new season coming yet either. And there are a few signs that more episodes might be in the works soon.

Looking at Disney Careers — the company’s official job board portal — some job vacancies point to good news for fans of the new show. What we see are several current job openings that are slated to exclusively work on Monsters at Work through the Disney Television Animation department.

Monsters at Work on Disney Plus
Source: Disney Plus
These new postings went live on the site starting in April 2021, with the most recent one posted in mid-July. The open titles include Storyboard Revisionist, Character Design Lead, and Color Designer, and we’re taking that as a good sign that a new season will be coming — it’s just a matter of when at this point.

Disney Plus has been putting out more and more spinoff television shows of our favorite movies.

Since the service launched in 2019, Disney has released several spinoffs or continuation series based on movies in its extensive catalog that were major hits.

Other titles include Dug Days, featuring the dog from Up, The Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe, Loki from the Marvel universe, and more.

Watch the complete first season of Monsters at Work on Disney Plus now.

