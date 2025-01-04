There Is Going to Be a 'Squid Game' Season 3, and It’s Dropping Soon! Viewers will only have to wait months between Season 2 and 3, not years! By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 4 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Warning: Squid Game Season 2 spoilers ahead. The Netflix South Korean survival thriller Squid Game dropped its highly anticipated Season 2 on Dec. 26, 2024. While producers hoped the seven-episode second season would satisfy fans for a while, a large group of binge-watchers was ready to consume it in just a few days — maybe even a single day for some. The show’s anticipation was so high, that it racked up 68 million views during its debut, setting a record for the most views for a show in its premiere week, according to a Netflix press release.

Squid Game has undoubtedly broken barriers in the entertainment world and stands as one of Netflix’s biggest successes. However, with Season 2 being two episodes shorter than the first, making it easier to get through, fans are already looking ahead to Season 3. So, did Netflix greenlight it, and when can we expect its release? Of course, we’ve got all the details so keep scrolling.

Is there going to be a 'Squid Game' Season 3?

Yes, Squid Game Season 3 is officially happening, and it will be the final season of the series. In a Dec. 26, 2024, Netflix press release — coinciding with the drop of Season 2 — the streamer confirmed that Season 3 will drop in 2025. Say what? This comes as a surprise to those who missed director, writer, and executive co-producer Hwang Dong-hyuk’s earlier tease about Season 3 when he announced the Season 2 release date in a letter to fans.

So, after waiting three years between Seasons 1 and 2, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long to reunite with — spoiler alert — Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). No, he doesn't die in Season 2, but he definitely comes close!

While Netflix has yet to confirm the exact release date for Squid Game Season 3 in 2025, TikToks and reports have been buzzing about a potential leak. It seems Netflix Korea accidentally released a video revealing June 27, 2025, as the release date for Season 3. However, there’s been no official confirmation on this, so for now, don’t get too ahead of yourself. Hold tight, and wait for Netflix to make an official statement regarding the season’s debut date.

'Squid Game' writer and director says Season 3 will bring "another thrill ride."

As if Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 didn’t already pack enough action and thrill, Hwang Dong-hyuk promised in his letter to fans, "We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride," adding, "I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story."

If the first two seasons are any indication, Season 3 is likely to be just as intense. However, some fans have expressed that Season 2 fell a bit short of the impact made by Season 1, with the original season’s raw intensity still leaving a lasting impression.