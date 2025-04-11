Why Does Tim Pool Always Wear a Beanie? We Suspect He's Doing Some Hatfishing Tim Pool should find the courage necessary to simply be himself. By Distractify Staff Published April 11 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Tim Pool

It's a truth universally known that some men find the mere existence of women to be such an offense that they make it their life's work to punish the ladies. One of these fellas is right-wing political commentator, podcast host, and lover of beanies Tim Pool. For the blissfully uninitiated, Tim started his activism career by covering Occupy Wall Street. From there, he moved on to other major protests and was nominated as a Time 100 personality in March 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Somehow, he went from a left-wing libertarian livestreamer to a "reactionary social media performer" who traffics in conspiracy theories and misogyny and loves giving right-wing extremists access to his massive platforms. We're not here to dig into Tim's massive heel turn. What we are interested in is the status of his hair follicles. What's he hiding under all of those hats? He's more committed to them than most women are to their favorite lipstick shade. Is Tim Pool bald? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tim Pool bald?

To be clear, we are not here to bald shame. There are a lot of beautiful bald folks in the world who lost their hair for a variety of reasons. This is not an anti-alopecia post but rather one of genuine curiosity. What is Tim Pool hiding beneath those beanies? Perhaps this is a Ratatouille situation, except the rat in his hat is actually whispering bigotry into Tim's ears. We would prefer a delicious dish.

We would never ridicule someone for being follically challenged, however, it's interesting when someone absolutely refuses to go without a hat, especially if that person chooses to be so filled with hate that they once suggested a woman should carry her rapist's baby to term if she fails to report the crime to authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

The discourse around Tim's baldness was actually settled in 2017 when internet personality Matthew Mustache literally took matters into his own hands. In April 2017, Matthew replied to Tim on X (formerly Twitter), saying that when he sees him, he's going to take his hat. "Are you being serious, or is that a joke?" Tim asked. Matthew was serious and he filmed the exchange. To no one's surprise, Tim Pool is bald. We invite him to come out of the hairless closet!

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Pool is mean.

If you're feeling any kind of sympathy towards Tim, feel free to put a little hat over it. He has pushed so many damaging conspiracy theories, anti-trans rhetoric, and misogyny, it's difficult to keep up. If you pop over to his YouTube channel and search for the word "women," you'll be greeted with episode titles like "Liberal Women Tend to Be More MENTALLY ILL and Unhappy According to THE SCIENCE," or "Peak Market Value for Males and Females."