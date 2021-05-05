Fans Are Mad at the Agents in 'To Catch a Smuggler' for This Specific Reason

It's no secret that reality TV series aren't exactly as "real" as they would like you to believe. The Hills was basically a scripted drama that chose to hire a bunch of pretty kids whose parents were rich and successful, rather than hire actors who were prepared to do great dramatic work.

But even series that pride themselves on realism and true scenarios feature some scripted bits. To Catch a Smuggler fans wonder if the National Geographic show is as real as it seems.