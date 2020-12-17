Is Tom Koracick Going to Die? It Doesn't Look Good for the 'Grey's Anatomy' Doc

Although Grey's Anatomy fans are far more concerned for Meredith Grey, she isn't the only surgeon at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital who has been directly impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. That's because "chief of chiefs" Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) is facing a COVID-19 battle of his own after he tested positive during a mandatory screening of hospital personnel.

Fans were shook when Grey's Anatomy's titular character collapsed in the hospital parking lot and then tested positive for COVID-19 shortly afterward. For now, Meredith is mostly unconscious and stuck in some sort of in-between inside her own mind — aka, the beach where she can both talk to characters who have already died and hear what those who are still alive are saying right next to her.

Meanwhile, Tom was totally asymptomatic when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine at home. Things didn't look too promising for Teddy's former lover when he was brought to Grey-Sloan; he had experienced a seizure and kept asking for his son, David, who died years earlier. "Maggie said that his numbers are holding," Amelia told Teddy, after saying she wanted to do an EEG to make sure the seizure was "one and done."

A touching moment between Teddy and a presumed unconscious Tom at the hospital then ensued. "I don't know if you were ignoring me when I came by the house or just too sick to answer, but I'm going to go with too sick because maybe then there's a ray of hope for us," Teddy told him. "Which I could really use right now and I know you could."

She continued, "I don't know how we're going to get through this pandemic, but I do know — I do know — that we're not going to get through it alone. So if you want to have nothing to do with me, then you are just going to have to get all better and tell me yourself. Because until I hear you say the words, you're not going to get rid of me."

That's when Tom finally squeezed her hand and opened his eyes. "You were wrong. When you came to my house, I was ignoring you," he told a shocked Teddy. Teddy replied with a laugh, "Did you hear everything I just said? I hate you," to which Tom pointed out, "Oh, we both know that's not true." He then proceeded to (hilariously) take advantage of the situation by requesting, "What would you say to a sponge bath? But you know, as friends — a friendly sponge bath."

