Vanessa Ray Plays Eddie on 'Blue Bloods' — Is She Leaving the Show?By Stephanie Harper
May. 13 2022, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Even though there are tons of law enforcement shows to obsess over, Blue Bloods is considered a fan favorite compared to its competition. It premiered in 2010 and has gone on for 12 successful seasons so far starring Tom Selleck in the leading role of Frank Reagan.
The show is about a New York City police commissioner who is also the patriarch of his multigenerational family of cops. Each of his family members goes through different trials and tribulations throughout every season of the show. Somehow, they’re all able to stick together no matter what. Vanessa Ray plays Eddie Janko; however, some recent drama on the show is making fans question her character's longevity. Is she leaving?
Is Vanessa Ray leaving 'Blue Bloods'? She plays Eddie on the show.
As of now, there is no official announcement about Vanessa parting ways with Blue Bloods. The reason fans are concerned about her possible departure is that in Season 12, Episode 14, she was exposed during her undercover mission. She was in the middle of an important investigation for NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, but an acquaintance gave her away completely.
Since her assignment is over, does that mean she’s leaving the show entirely? It turns out she’s most likely going to remain a cast member on Blue Bloods regardless of what happened with her undercover mission.
Does Vanessa Ray have other movie or TV show projects to focus on coming up?
According to Vanessa's IMDb, she doesn’t have any upcoming shows or movies to focus on. That means it’s easy for her to dedicate her time and attention to playing Eddie on Blue Bloods for the foreseeable future. A quick scroll through Vanessa's Instagram shows that most of the pics she posts are with her Blue Bloods co-stars. Her dedication to the show speaks volumes about her future as part of the cast.
What about Vanessa Ray’s Instagram caption?
In March 2022, Vanessa posted a series of photos on set with some of her Blue Bloods co-stars. She added a caption saying, “Thankful for the many blessings Season 12 has brought me. Love to our cast and crew. Thank you all for watching.”
Some fans might read a caption like that and assume it was Vanessa's way of saying she's totally finished filming the show forever. It turns out she’s simply finished filming Season 12.
To drive that point home, she added, “#Lucky13, here we come,” which leads viewers to believe she is still going to be part of the upcoming 13th season in the role of Eddie. According to Country Living, CBS confirmed that Blue Bloods will most certainly be returning for its 13th season.
Details about when the 13th season will premiere haven’t been released just yet, but it’s good to know that it's definitely coming. There are a lot of unfinished storylines that need to be resolved. One of those important storylines revolves around Eddie's character, so it’s good to know Vanessa is sticking around for the long haul.
You can watch new episodes of Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.