Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
In the April 29 episode of Blue Bloods, the Reagan family was forced to face the reality of Henry’s rapidly declining health. But is Len leaving Blue Bloods? Keep reading for details on the actor’s rumored exit.
Len Cariou stars as Henry Reagan on ‘Blue Bloods.’
Len has portrayed Henry onscreen for more than a decade now. In an interview with Looper, he opened up about how he got the role — and according to him, he was floored by the opportunity to play Tom Selleck’s dad.
“When the proposition came to me, my wife got the appointment on the internet from my agent and said, ‘This show, you’re going to get this role playing Tom Selleck’s father and it’ll run for ten years.’ I laughed at her,” he shared.
“In the first place, Tom and I … Who’s going to buy me being Tom Selleck’s father?" the 82-year-old actor continued. "We’re only about a generation apart. Lo and behold, [about] 13 years later…”
(Note: Tom Selleck is only five years younger than Len.)
But is Len Cariou leaving ‘Blue Bloods’?
The synopsis for Episode 19 of Blue Bloods teased that “Frank [Reagan] navigates multiple family issues as he deals with a troubling medical diagnosis for Henry.” In the episode, Henry is diagnosed with prostate cancer. The revelation led fans to believe that Len could be preparing to leave the show, however, we doubt he'll be missing Sunday dinner anytime soon.
Despite Henry's recent diagnosis, showrunners have given us no reason to believe that he's going to die as a result of his health scare — so much so, that the doctor assures Frank that Henry won't even need treatment for his low-grade cancer.
However, CBS has yet to greenlight Season 13 of Blue Bloods, and viewers may have to say goodbye to the entire cast pretty soon if the show isn't renewed. Len opened up about the future of Blue Bloods in his April interview with Looper. Here’s what he said.
Is ‘Blue Bloods’ canceled?
Although fans feared that Blue Bloods may be ending after Season 12, Len assured viewers that we haven’t seen the last of the Reagan family. Of Season 13, he said, “It's in the works. Let me put it that way.”
According to Len, he wouldn’t mind if the show went on for 12 more seasons. And as of now, there’s no end in sight. “We met with the new mayor of New York [Eric Adams] and he said, ‘Keep it going, guys. Keep on going.’”
“We've injected a lot of money into the city of New York over those 12 years, and the mayor's saying ‘keep it going,’ because it's good for their commerce,” he added.
You can watch new episodes of Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.