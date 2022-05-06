Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Len has portrayed Henry onscreen for more than a decade now. In an interview with Looper, he opened up about how he got the role — and according to him, he was floored by the opportunity to play Tom Selleck’s dad.

“When the proposition came to me, my wife got the appointment on the internet from my agent and said, ‘This show, you’re going to get this role playing Tom Selleck’s father and it’ll run for ten years.’ I laughed at her,” he shared.