Everything You Need to Know About Captain McNichols From 'Blue Bloods'

Season 13 of Blue Bloods is here, and viewers will be seeing a lot more of a certain character.

Captain McNichols, played by Stephanie Kurtzuba, has appeared as a sergeant on Blue Bloods a few times in the past, but now she's here to stay. Officially listed as a recurring character in the Emmy-nominated CBS cop drama, McNichols is making waves this season. In fact, the new captain’s priorities have already posed a bit of a problem for married couple and coworkers Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray).

Here's everything you need to know about Captain McNichols and the actress who plays her.