Could Season 12 Be the End of the Road for This OG 'Blue Bloods' Cast Member?

To date, Blue Bloods has aired more than 250 episodes, most of which star Jamie Reagan actor Will Estes. Over the years, we’ve watched Jamie follow in his father — Frank Reagan’s — footsteps and rise up the ranks. Though, it hasn’t always been easy for the police commissioner’s youngest son.

When we first met Jamie in the pilot, he was a Harvard grad who was hesitant to join the family business. But the death of his brother, Joe Reagan, inspired him to enroll at the New York City Police Academy.